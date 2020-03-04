CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
307 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
307 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy late this morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then rain and snow likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid
20s to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Slight chance of rain and snow. Not as cool. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
307 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming
northeast around 5 mph early this afternoon shifting to the
north.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the evening and
overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Slight chance of snow. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
307 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows around
30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Colder. Lows
in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
307 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows around
30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Not as
cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
307 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the evening and
overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Slight chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
307 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the evening and
overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
