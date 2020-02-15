CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

301 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

301 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

301 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet

lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

301 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 5000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

301 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet

lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

301 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4500 feet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

301 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 4 inches in the Warner

Mountains. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4700 feet. Little or no snow accumulation except snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

