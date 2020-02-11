CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

318 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

318 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

318 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

318 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

318 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

318 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows around

30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

318 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

