CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, January 13, 2020

730 FPUS56 KMFR 141105

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

305 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

CAZ080-150000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

305 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 2500 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Widespread rain and snow showers until early afternoon,

then isolated rain and snow showers late this afternoon. Snow

level 1500 feet rising to 2000 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches at lower elevations and 3 to

5 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 2500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet rising

to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ081-150000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

305 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Widespread snow showers through the day. Numerous rain

showers early this afternoon. Snow level 1800 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

2200 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. In the shasta valley, southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to south 25 to 35 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Elsewhere, southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 20 to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. In the shasta valley, south winds

25 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

Elsewhere, south winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet

rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ082-150000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

305 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Numerous snow showers until early afternoon, then

scattered snow showers late this afternoon. Snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches at lower elevations and 2 to 3 inches above

4000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ083-150000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

305 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Widespread snow showers until early afternoon, then

scattered snow showers late this afternoon. Snow accumulation of

2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 15 to

20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Snow may be

heavy at times. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ084-150000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

305 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Numerous snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening.

Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 40. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

CAZ085-150000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

305 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Numerous snow showers until early afternoon, then

scattered snow showers late this afternoon. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner

Mountains. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south

5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning,

then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

