CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020

243 FPUS56 KMFR 101132

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

331 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

CAZ080-110000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

331 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Chance of rain

and snow early this afternoon. Rain and snow late this afternoon.

Snow level 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow level

4500 feet lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 5 to 8 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to

4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level 2500 feet lowering to 2000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 3000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ081-110000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

331 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow early this afternoon. Partly

cloudy with rain and snow late this afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

3400 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2700 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

$$

CAZ082-110000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

331 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Snow late this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 2900 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches at lower elevations and 2 to 4 inches above 4000 feet.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3300 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2700 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to

20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

$$

CAZ083-110000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

331 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow early this

afternoon. Rain and snow late this afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Patchy blowing

snow after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day.

Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to

20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow likely. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

CAZ084-110000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

331 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Rain and snow late this afternoon. Highs

around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CAZ085-110000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

331 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon, then snow likely

late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches except 2 to 4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches except 1 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

