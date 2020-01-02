CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

411 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

411 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast late

in the evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

3000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until well after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

2500 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

411 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

FRIDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Windy. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph early in the afternoon, then shifting to the south 20 to

30 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain in the evening, then

cloudy with rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet

lowering to 3200 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Windy. In the shasta valley, south winds 25 to 40 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph well after midnight. Elsewhere, south

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph well after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

2900 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

411 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet

lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until well

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

3300 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

411 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph late in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain and snow in the evening,

then cloudy with rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

3500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

increasing to 50 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

411 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow

level 3500 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. Windy. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 40.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

411 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

FRIDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 3800 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. Breezy.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph late in the evening

and overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3200 feet. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

