CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

241 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

241 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain and snow showers

likely this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet this afternoon. No

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

241 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Light winds becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

241 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers this morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level

7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

241 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level

7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

241 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around

30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs around 40.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

241 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet this afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

