CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 7, 2019

_____

661 FPUS56 KMFR 081204

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

404 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

CAZ080-090000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

404 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Chance of rain

and snow showers this morning, then slight chance of rain showers

this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ081-090000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

404 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. A 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 5000 feet this morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light,

then becoming southeast around 5 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

30. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Light winds becoming east around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ082-090000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

404 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers this morning, then

slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet rising to 5500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow likely in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ083-090000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

404 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers this morning, then

slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet rising to 5500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ084-090000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

404 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 5000 feet this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

late in the evening and overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ085-090000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

404 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely this

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers this

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation

except snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the Warner

Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather