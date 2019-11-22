CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 21, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

318 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

318 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

318 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph this morning becoming light, then becoming northwest around

5 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light winds becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

318 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast late this morning, then shifting

to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

318 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late this morning, then

shifting to the southwest early this afternoon shifting to the

northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 15 to 25.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

318 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the evening and

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

318 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 15 to 25.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

