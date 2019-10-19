CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
357 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019
CAZ080-192300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
357 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers this morning, then chance of rain
and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to
5500 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 6500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ081-192300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
357 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers this morning, then chance of rain
showers this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to
5500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Snow level 5500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph until well after midnight becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 6000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ082-192300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
357 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers this morning, then chance of rain
and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to
6000 feet this afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest late this morning, then shifting to the southeast 10 to
15 mph early this afternoon shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph
late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 5500 feet in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ083-192300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
357 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers this morning, then chance of rain
and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to
6000 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ084-192300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
357 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers this morning, then chance of rain
showers this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph this afternoon. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Snow level 5500 feet in the evening. Lows around 30.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph late in
the evening and overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs around 50. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
CAZ085-192300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
357 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers this morning, then chance of rain
showers this afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to
6000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Windy. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows around 30. Breezy. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the afternoon. Snow level 4600 feet in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
