CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 15, 2019
_____
306 FPUS56 KMFR 161048
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
347 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019
CAZ080-162300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
347 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,
then cloudy with rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely after
midnight. Snow level 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet
rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow
level 6000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain and
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Colder.
Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ081-162300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
347 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to
20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows around 40.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph late in the
evening, then shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the
mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ082-162300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
347 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain this afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the late evening and early
morning, then shifting to the northwest well after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning. Snow level 5500 feet in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain and
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ083-162300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
347 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain this afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers after
midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain and
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ084-162300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
347 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Breezy. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph late
in the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow
level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Colder. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ085-162300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
347 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Breezy. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph late this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
rain showers likely after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow
level 5500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather