CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
319 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
319 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light
winds becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
319 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early this morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Light winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
319 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
319 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
319 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
319 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
