CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 30, 2019

_____

496 FPUS56 KMFR 010955

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

254 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

CAZ080-012300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

254 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog early this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ081-012300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

254 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog early this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Light winds becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ082-012300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

254 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog early this

morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ083-012300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

254 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ084-012300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

254 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost early this morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the evening

and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ085-012300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

254 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog and frost early this morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather