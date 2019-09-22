CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
246 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
246 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Showers likely late this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
246 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early this
afternoon. Showers likely late this afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early this morning
becoming light, then becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
246 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
246 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early this
afternoon. Showers likely late this afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
246 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early this
afternoon. Showers likely late this afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west
this afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around
50.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
246 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon, then a 50 percent
chance of showers late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy with rain and snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
