CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

323 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

323 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 7000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of rain showers after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

323 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. In the shasta

valley, east winds around 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph

early this afternoon, then increasing to 20 to 25 mph late this

afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds around 5 mph increasing to

southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level 7000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

323 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow level

7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

323 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow

level 7000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

323 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph well after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

323 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 7000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

