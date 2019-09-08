CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 7, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

CAZ080-082300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ081-082300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ082-082300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ083-082300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ084-082300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ085-082300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

