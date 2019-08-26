CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 25, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
304 AM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
304 AM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
304 AM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s
to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
304 AM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the evening and
overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
304 AM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
304 AM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and
early afternoon, then shifting to the north late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight, then
shifting to the north well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
90. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
304 AM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
