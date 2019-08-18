CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 17, 2019

160 FPUS56 KMFR 180858

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

158 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

CAZ080-181100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

158 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ081-181100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

158 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the morning, then

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the morning, then

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ082-181100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

158 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ083-181100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

158 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ084-181100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

158 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ085-181100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

158 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

