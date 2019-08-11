CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

252 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

253 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

253 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

253 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

253 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

253 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph early

in the morning becoming light, then becoming northeast around

5 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

253 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early in the afternoon,

then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

