CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 5, 2019

_____

489 FPUS56 KMFR 061001

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

CAZ080-062300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon, then slight chance

of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. East winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light,

then becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ081-062300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs 90 to

100. Light winds becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph late in the evening, then

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

south around 5 mph early in the afternoon increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ082-062300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight, then shifting to the east well after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ083-062300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ084-062300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph

early this morning becoming light, then becoming south 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ085-062300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

