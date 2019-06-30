CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 29, 2019

_____

332 FPUS56 KMFR 300936

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

236 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

CAZ080-302300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

236 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ081-302300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

236 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east late this morning, then

shifting to the south early this afternoon shifting to the

southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows around 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ082-302300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

236 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast late in the morning, then shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ083-302300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

236 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ084-302300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

236 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ085-302300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

236 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather