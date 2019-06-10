CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 9, 2019
_____
872 FPUS56 KMFR 100943
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
242 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019
CAZ080-102300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
242 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ081-102300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
242 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Light winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming northwest around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ082-102300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
242 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ083-102300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
242 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ084-102300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
242 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight, then shifting
to the north well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ085-102300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
242 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. Light winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid
80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather