CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2019

_____

809 FPUS56 KMFR 091005

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

305 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

CAZ080-092300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

305 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ081-092300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

305 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast late in the evening and

overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ082-092300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

305 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ083-092300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

305 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ084-092300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

305 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ085-092300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

305 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

