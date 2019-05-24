CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

407 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019

CAZ080-242300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

407 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s.

CAZ081-242300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

407 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow level 6500 feet

lowering to 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s.

CAZ082-242300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

407 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ083-242300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

407 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 7000 feet lowering to 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 5500 feet rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

CAZ084-242300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

407 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph

well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ085-242300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

407 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet rising to 7000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

