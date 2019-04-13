CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 12, 2019
615 FPUS56 KMFR 130957
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
257 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
CAZ080-132300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
257 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy
fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 3500 feet
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet rising to
4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s.
$$
CAZ081-132300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
257 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the west late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet rising to
4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
South winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ082-132300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
257 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 4500 feet
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 4000 feet
rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to
lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ083-132300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
257 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to
4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
CAZ084-132300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
257 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then
slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ085-132300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
257 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast late this morning, then shifting to the southwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 4500 feet
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
4200 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 30.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
