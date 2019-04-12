CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

415 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

CAZ080-122300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

415 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet

lowering to 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ081-122300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

415 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph until well after midnight becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning becoming light, then becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ082-122300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

415 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ083-122300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

415 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast late in the morning, then shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ084-122300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

415 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light winds becoming south around

5 mph in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to

the west late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ085-122300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

415 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

