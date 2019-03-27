CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CAZ080-272300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING

ABOVE 4000 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 4000 feet

lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to

4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ081-272300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ082-272300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING

ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet lowering

to 3500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 3300 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches at lower elevations and 3 to 6 inches above 4000 feet.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

3500 feet. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3400 feet rising to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ083-272300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING

ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 4000 feet. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ084-272300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 3500 feet

after midnight. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ085-272300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Snow level 4800 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except

3 to 5 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Breezy. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 15 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 4600 feet in the evening. Lows around 30.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4200 feet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation except snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

3900 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4400 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

