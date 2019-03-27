CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 26, 2019
258 FPUS56 KMFR 271019
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
318 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
CAZ080-272300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
318 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING
ABOVE 4000 FEET...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,
snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow
level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet this afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 4000 feet
lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to
3 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to
4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ081-272300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
318 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,
snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow
level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet this afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to
4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s
to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ082-272300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
318 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING
ABOVE 4000 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,
snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow
level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet this afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet lowering
to 3500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
afternoon. Snow level 3300 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches at lower elevations and 3 to 6 inches above 4000 feet.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,
then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
3500 feet. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 3400 feet rising to 4000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ083-272300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
318 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING
ABOVE 4000 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,
snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow
level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet this afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 15 to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 4000 feet. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ084-272300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
318 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,
snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow
level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet this afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to
4500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 3500 feet
after midnight. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
South winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ085-272300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
318 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,
snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Snow level 4800 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except
3 to 5 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Breezy. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
south 15 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 4600 feet in the evening. Lows around 30.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4200 feet in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation except snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
3900 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4400 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
$$
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather