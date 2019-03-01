CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

238 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

CAZ080-021200-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

238 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers this

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 2500 feet lowering to 2000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ081-021200-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

238 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

this evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level 2800 feet this evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ082-021200-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

238 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers this

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 3300 feet

this evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

CAZ083-021200-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

238 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers this evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 25. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 3000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ084-021200-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

238 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to

20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ085-021200-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

238 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers this evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east late this evening and

overnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 3 inches in the Warner

Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 3900 feet lowering to 3000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3700 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level 4100 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

