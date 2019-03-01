CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019
_____
002 FPUS56 KMFR 012238
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
238 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019
CAZ080-021200-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
238 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers this
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level 2500 feet lowering to 2000 feet after midnight. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet in
the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ081-021200-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
238 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
this evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow
level 2800 feet this evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ082-021200-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
238 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers this
evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 3300 feet
this evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Lows in
the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
$$
CAZ083-021200-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
238 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers this evening,
then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 25. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 3000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
$$
CAZ084-021200-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
238 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers this
evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to
20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
CAZ085-021200-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
238 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers this evening,
then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east late this evening and
overnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 3 inches in the Warner
Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Snow level 3900 feet lowering to 3000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
3700 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow
level 4100 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs
around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather