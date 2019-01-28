CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 27, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
255 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
255 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in
the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
255 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level
6500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
255 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in
the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
255 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in
the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
255 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
255 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
