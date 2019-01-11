CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 10, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
851 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
851 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early this evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s
to lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s
to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid
40s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
851 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early this evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
851 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early this evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to
lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid
20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
851 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
851 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs
around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows around 30. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around
30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
around 40.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
851 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early this evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level 3700 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
