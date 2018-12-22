CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018

770 FPUS56 KMFR 221639

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

838 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

CAZ080-230000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

838 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog

early this morning. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to

5000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet

lowering to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ081-230000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

838 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog

early this morning. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow level 3100 feet this afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet rising

to 4500 feet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the shasta valley

and south 10 to 15 mph Elsewhere. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ082-230000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

838 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet

lowering to 3200 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ083-230000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

838 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet after midnight.

Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ084-230000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

838 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs around

40. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ085-230000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

838 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the

evening. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4100 feet rising to 4700 feet in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 4800 feet. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4600 feet. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

