CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 18, 2018

137 FPUS56 KMFR 191120

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

319 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

CAZ080-200000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

319 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level

6500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level

5500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ081-200000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

319 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph in the shasta

valley and south 10 to 20 mph Elsewhere.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to

4000 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ082-200000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

319 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers this morning, then partly cloudy this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet

lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ083-200000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

319 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet

lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

CAZ084-200000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

319 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet

lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Light winds becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

CAZ085-200000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

319 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

6000 feet lowering to 4800 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3800 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

