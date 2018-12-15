CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018
_____
467 FPUS56 KMFR 151651
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
850 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
CAZ080-160000-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
850 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning.
Slight chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet rising to
7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet rising to 7000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to
south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then numerous rain
and snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in
the evening. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ081-160000-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
850 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST
SUNDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. In the shasta
valley, 10 to 15 mph late this morning increasing to south 20 to
30 mph. Winds southeast around 5 mph early this morning.
Elsewhere, south winds 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows around 40. Breezy. South
winds 20 to 30 mph in the shasta valley and southeast 15 to
25 mph Elsewhere.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Snow level 6500 feet rising to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. In the shasta valley, south
winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late morning
and afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to
50 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then scattered rain showers
after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. In the shasta valley,
south winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening. Winds southeast 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ082-160000-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
850 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow early
this morning, then rain and snow likely this afternoon. Snow
level 3500 feet rising to 5500 feet this afternoon. New snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Snow level 6500 feet rising to 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then widespread
rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not as
cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ083-160000-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
850 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 6000 feet this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet rising
to 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. South winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then widespread
rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times
in the evening. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ084-160000-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
850 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST
SUNDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this
afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Breezy. South
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then scattered rain showers
after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet after midnight. Lows around
30. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level
4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CAZ085-160000-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
850 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST
SUNDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
early this morning, then slight chance of rain this afternoon.
Snow level 6000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then numerous rain and snow
showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to
6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.
South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing
to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
