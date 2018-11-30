CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 29, 2018
_____
530 FPUS56 KMFR 300650
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
1049 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
CAZ080-301200-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
1049 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST
SATURDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to
mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain showers,
snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Snow level 3000 feet lowering to 2500 feet after midnight. Snow
accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet lowering to 2000 feet
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ081-301200-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
1049 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST
SATURDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level 2800 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level 2200 feet rising to 2800 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 2700 feet lowering to 2000 feet
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ082-301200-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
1049 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST
SATURDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 2900 feet rising to 3500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow showers
after midnight. Snow level 3300 feet in the evening. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches at lower elevations and 2 to
6 inches above 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 2700 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower
to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to
lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ083-301200-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
1049 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST
SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to
lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow
showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Lows in the lower 20s to lower
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower
to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
$$
CAZ084-301200-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
1049 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows around 30. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level
3500 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.
Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
CAZ085-301200-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
1049 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST
SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level
4300 feet. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to
2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level 3700 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow
showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather