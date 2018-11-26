CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 25, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
315 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
316 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower
40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Colder.
Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
316 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. In the shasta
valley, south winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph late
in the evening and overnight. Elsewhere, south winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph late in the evening and overnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Breezy. In the shasta valley, south winds 25 to 35 mph
decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Elsewhere, south
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow level
6000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
316 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows 15 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
316 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in
the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
316 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow level
6000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows 15 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
316 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers
likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
5500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
