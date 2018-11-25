CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 24, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

309 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

309 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy

at times. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

309 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. South winds 20 to 25 mph in the

shasta valley and south 15 to 25 mph Elsewhere. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

309 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet rising to 7000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

309 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet rising to 7000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

309 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

309 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet rising to 7000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

