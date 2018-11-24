CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

254 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

254 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

254 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs around 50. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds becoming southeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

254 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

254 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

254 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

254 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

