CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

301 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

CAZ080-220000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

301 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain and snow this afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to

11 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

level 7000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ081-220000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

301 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then rain this afternoon. Snow

level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to

5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet

after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. South winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ082-220000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

301 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times this

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5500 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ083-220000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

301 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely this morning, then rain and snow

this afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 6000 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to

5500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet rising to

5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ084-220000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

301 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet this morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance

of rain showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to

5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Windy.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Breezy, colder.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ085-220000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

301 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this morning, then rain

and snow likely this afternoon. Snow level 4300 feet rising to

6000 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

5500 feet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation except

snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 4 inches in

the Warner Mountains. Highs around 40. Windy. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet rising to

5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

$$

