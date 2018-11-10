CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, November 9, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

246 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

246 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

246 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

246 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

246 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

246 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

246 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

