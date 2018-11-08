CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

301 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

CAZ080-090000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

301 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ081-090000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

301 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ082-090000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

301 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ083-090000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

301 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ084-090000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

301 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light

winds becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ085-090000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

301 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

