CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 4, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
735 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
735 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
735 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
735 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
735 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
735 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. West winds
around 5 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and
overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 20s. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
735 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Breezy. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
15 to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
