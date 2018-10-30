CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018

_____

270 FPUS56 KMFR 302135

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

234 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

CAZ080-311100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

234 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ081-311100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

234 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the east late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ082-311100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

234 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ083-311100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

234 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-311100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

234 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the late evening and early morning, then

shifting to the south well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

CAZ085-311100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

234 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather