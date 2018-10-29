CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

928 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

928 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Numerous rain and snow showers late this

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet after midnight. Little or no

new snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

928 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers late this evening, then

chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet

lowering to 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

928 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers late this

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

928 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

928 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Snow

level 6000 feet late this evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

928 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Snow

level 7000 feet late this evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

