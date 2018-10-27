CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018
_____
865 FPUS56 KMFR 271446
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
746 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018
CAZ080-272300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
746 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet lowering
to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.
Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ081-272300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
746 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 7000 feet lowering to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ082-272300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
746 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ083-272300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
746 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ084-272300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
746 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to
20 mph late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning.
Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ085-272300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
746 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Breezy. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to
the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
