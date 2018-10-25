CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 24, 2018

_____

215 FPUS56 KMFR 250915

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

215 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

CAZ080-252300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

215 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ081-252300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

215 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ082-252300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

215 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the

morning, then shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ083-252300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

215 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-252300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

215 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light, then becoming

west around 5 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ085-252300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

215 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather