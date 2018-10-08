CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018
_____
396 FPUS56 KMFR 081603
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
903 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018
CAZ080-082300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
903 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain late
this morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ081-082300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
903 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ082-082300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
903 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ083-082300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
903 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ084-082300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
903 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds around
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
$$
CAZ085-082300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
903 AM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather