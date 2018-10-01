CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
830 PM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
830 PM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early this evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the east late in the evening and overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
830 PM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early this evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast late in the evening and
overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
830 PM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early this evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
830 PM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early this evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
830 PM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early this evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
830 PM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early this evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
