CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 23, 2018

731 FPUS56 KMFR 240951

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

251 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

CAZ080-242300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

251 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ081-242300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

251 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ082-242300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

251 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ083-242300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

251 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ084-242300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

251 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ085-242300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

251 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

