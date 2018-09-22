CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 22, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

237 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

237 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

237 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

237 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north late this

evening and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

237 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

around 5 mph well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

237 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest around 5 mph well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

237 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph late

this evening and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

