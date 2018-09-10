CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

238 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

CAZ080-111100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

238 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke this evening, then haze

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow level 7000 feet in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ081-111100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

238 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke this evening, then haze

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ082-111100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

238 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke this evening. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ083-111100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

238 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke this evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ084-111100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

238 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke this evening, then patchy

frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph late this

evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph becoming west around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ085-111100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

238 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke this evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

